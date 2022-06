UK Labour leader Keir Starmer’s in the North today to discuss ways to resolve concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He’s due to meet party leaders at Stormont later this morning.

Keir Starmer criticised the British Prime Minister’s approach to the Protocol during his meeting with the Taoiseach in Dublin yesterday.

Sinn Fein Chief Whip and Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says the facts are clear……..