SVP fears cost of living crisis will worsen in the coming months

The Donegal president of Saint Vincent De Paul fears that cost of living crisis is going to worsen later this year.

The latest Consumer Price Index data from the CSO shows prices rose by 7.8% in the year to May 2022, the largest increase in almost 38 years.

It comes as SVP records over 78,000 calls for help so far this year – approximately a 20% increase on last year.

Donegal President Rosa Glackin believes rising cost of living will result in a huge increase in demand for support from the charity in Autumn:

