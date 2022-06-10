Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland

Nine cases of monkeypox have now been confirmed in Ireland.

The Health Protection and Surveillance Centre says all cases are in men aged between 30 and 50.

The HPSC says Public Health is following up with anyone who had close contact with cases while they were infectious.

More than eleven-hundred cases have been identified worldwide, with the majority in gay or bi-sexual men.

Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London, Peter Openshaw, says it’s important the virus is stopped from spreading…