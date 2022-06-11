Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Report claims there were 10 sexual abusers at Stranorlar facility

A new review has found at least 40 intellectually disabled residents in a HSE run centre in Donegal were subjected to ongoing sexual assaults, by up to 10 different residents for over a decade.

Today’s Irish Times reports that the assaults, dating back to 1991, occurred in the now closed Sean O’Hare Unit in St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar – the same centre where a separate review also found prolonged abuse by a resident given the pseudonym Brandon.

You can read the Irish Times story on the HSE’s “validation report” here: https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/social-affairs/2022/06/11/more-than-10-abusers-identified-at-donegal-hse-centre/

The initial Brandon Report claimed that the resident given the same pseudonym had sexually abused 18 residents a total of 108 times.

However today’s Irish Times report on the follow-up “validation report” into abuse at the centre has uncovered numerous more victims and perpetrators than previously first thought.

The HSE says that they are ensuring those impacted by the report are contacted first, and that they won’t be making any further statement until then.

