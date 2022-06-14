Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Call out for Gold family wedding ring to be found

A ladies gold wedding band has been lost in the Letterkenny/Ramelton area.

The ring holds precious sentimental value, having been passed down generations.

If you have found the ring, please give us a call on 074 91 25000.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael D Higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President labels Ireland’s housing crisis a ‘disaster’

14 June 2022
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Pearse Rd traffic flow improved with new lights – Council

14 June 2022
Donna-Marie source images
News

Call out for Gold family wedding ring to be found

14 June 2022
PadraigLUHdail1
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘We need to get on with it’ – Taoiseach responds to calls for pre-legislative scrutiny of Mica bill

14 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Michael D Higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President labels Ireland’s housing crisis a ‘disaster’

14 June 2022
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Pearse Rd traffic flow improved with new lights – Council

14 June 2022
Donna-Marie source images
News

Call out for Gold family wedding ring to be found

14 June 2022
PadraigLUHdail1
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘We need to get on with it’ – Taoiseach responds to calls for pre-legislative scrutiny of Mica bill

14 June 2022
police
News

Update: Man due in court following Tyrone crash

14 June 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears Donegal is heading into ‘major crisis’ as Ukrainian refugee housing contracts set to expire

14 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube