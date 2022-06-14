Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly new Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Milford MD

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

The Fianna Fail Councillor takes over the role for the first time from outgoing Cathaoirleach Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan has been announced as Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Kelly says reducing housing waiting lists, the cost of living, Mica and spiralling costs in the agriculture sector will be on his agenda over the coming year.

He says today however, is a bittersweet moment for him: