Derry City will take on Latvian opponents in the Europa Conference League qualifying first round after the draw for European competitions was made this morning in Switzerland.

The Candystrips will take on Riga with Derry at home in the first leg.

Also in the Conference qualifiers, Sligo Rovers will play Welsh side Bala Town while Shamrock Rovers have been drawn against Hibernians of Malta in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

The games are due to be played in the first week of July.