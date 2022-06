Michael Obafemi is out of the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Ukraine tonight.

He’s set to miss the Nations League meeting in Poland due to a groin injury.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Ryan Manning and Festy Ebosele are all in the matchday 23.

Kick-off in Lodz (pr: Wudge) tonight is at 7.45.

James McClean is set to captain the side in what will be a 94th appearance in green and he says the team finally has momentum.