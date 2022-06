A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash yesterday afternoon between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg.

Two women and a man were taken to hospital as a precaution as a result of the two vehicle collision on the Fyfin Road shortly after 2pm.

The 41-year-old man remains in custody.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured it on their dash cam to contact them on 101.