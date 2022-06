Over a tonne of litter was collected in Donegal as part of World Ocean Day.

200 volunteers took part in 20 clean-up events across the county.

Nationally, over 4,000 people took part in 230 clean-up events led by Clean Coasts Ireland, collected 22 and a half tonnes of litter.

The global initiative took place in more than 140 countries and aims to highlight the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.