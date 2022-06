Lidl Ireland is to present plans for a new Carndonagh store next week.

A drop-in community briefing will be held on Thursday June 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at Colgan Hall, Carndonagh.

Planning permission for the state-of-the-art store was recently granted by Donegal County Council.

Brian Smyth, Regional Property Director for Lidl Ireland says they hope to bring significant local investment and new jobs to the area.