Taoiseach fears trust will suffer as a result of new Protocol bill

Following the publication yesterday of a bill to overturn elements of the Northern Ireland protocol Taoiseach says trust between the EU and UK will be the biggest issue into the future.

Michéal Martin also called the British government’s bill undermining parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol ‘anti-business’.

He says there’s a denial of democracy in Northern Ireland, and it’s not good enough that the Stormont Assembly hasn’t reconvened.

Speaking before Cabinet this morning, the Taoiseach says the lack of trust for the UK will impact future international agreements……..

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, DUP MP Gregory Campbell said the DUP’s actions have been vindicated by the fact that more has happened in the weeks after they withdrew from Stormont than happened in over a year before it.

The East Derry representative said the publication of the bill is ‘a good start’……..

Meanwhile, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says the EU will adopt a hardline approach with Boris Johnson, and he believes it is right to do so………….

