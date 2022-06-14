Update: Man due in court following Tyrone crash

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court next month following a crash near Castlederg yesterday.

The 41 year old has been charged with dangerous driving, driving with no driving licence, drink driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and other offences.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Fyfin Road, between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg shortly after 2pm yesterday afternoon.

The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday July 7th. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.