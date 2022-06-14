Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Update: Man due in court following Tyrone crash

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court next month following a crash near Castlederg yesterday.

The 41 year old has been charged with dangerous driving, driving with no driving licence, drink driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and other offences.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Fyfin Road, between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg shortly after 2pm yesterday afternoon.

The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday July 7th. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_20220614_175211
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly new Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Milford MD

14 June 2022
Michael D Higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President labels Ireland’s housing crisis a ‘disaster’

14 June 2022
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Pearse Rd traffic flow improved with new lights – Council

14 June 2022
Donna-Marie source images
News

Call out for Gold family wedding ring to be found

14 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_20220614_175211
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly new Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Milford MD

14 June 2022
Michael D Higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President labels Ireland’s housing crisis a ‘disaster’

14 June 2022
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Pearse Rd traffic flow improved with new lights – Council

14 June 2022
Donna-Marie source images
News

Call out for Gold family wedding ring to be found

14 June 2022
PadraigLUHdail1
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘We need to get on with it’ – Taoiseach responds to calls for pre-legislative scrutiny of Mica bill

14 June 2022
police
News

Update: Man due in court following Tyrone crash

14 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube