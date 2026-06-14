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Boyle raises taxi issues in Seanad

A Donegal Senator has called for sweeping reforms for taxi services in Ireland.

This follows recent debate within the county over accessibility to late-night transport with multiple County Councillors highlighting issues within their areas.

Senator Manus Boyle told the Seanad that the system is not working and there needs to be a national Taxi strategy, particularly dealing with rules about licensing.

He also raised issues around the WAVE grant, a fund from the National Transport Authority to allow for the purchase of wheelchair accessibility vehicles:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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