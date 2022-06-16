Donegal International Rally is go at Ceremonial Start

It’s all systems go for the 2022 Joule Donegal International Rally as the event kicked of it’s 50th anniversary with a Ceremonial Start on the Main Street in Letterkenny on Thursday evening.

The crews will take on 300km of stages over three days starting on Friday afternoon, heading to Manorcunninghan, Newtowncunningham, Burt and Buncrana.

The cream of the crop of rallying in Ireland will take on the challenge that could see any one of ten drivers take the outright win on Sunday.

Oisin Kelly spoke with several of the drivers at the start on Thursday night in Letterkenny.