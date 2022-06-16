Emer Gallagher talks championship and cruciate recovery

The Donegal senior ladies are off to Clane in Kildare on Sunday for their second group game in the All Ireland Championship.

A win against Cork would put them in a position of a favourable draw in the quarter finals while a defeat could see them face off with Dublin in the knockout phase.

Ger McNally and former Ulster winning Donegal Manager Davy McLaughlin will be following the game for Highland Radio Sport on Sunday. Game starts 2pm.

Emer Gallagher suffered a cruciate injury in 2021 and has been waiting to make her 100th appearance in a Donegal jersey for almost a year but the Termon defender is closing in on making a return.

Emer has been speaking with Highland’s Match Analyst Maureen O’Donnell about the Cork game, the commitment of the Donegal team and her testing road to recovery: