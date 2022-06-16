Gardai warn against excessive tinting of car windows

Gardai in Donegal are warning motorists against excessively tinted windscreens or front side windows.

They say it presents a significant safety hazard for drivers and their occupants with visibility greatly reduced, particularly at night time and at times of low light.

The use of tinted windows also poses enforcement issues for Gardai in regard to driver recognition, the detection of driving offences such as using a mobile phone while driving, and other criminal activity.

Motorists are advised that the glass in the windscreen and front side windows of a car are required to have a light transmission level of no less than 65% in order to pass the NCT test.

Tinting of windows must not be greater than 35%.