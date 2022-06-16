Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
O’Neill’s Foyle Cup launched – Philip Devlin & Aaron McEneff

O'Neills Foyle Cup Parade, Marching Band, Highland Radio, Sport, Letterkenny, Donegal
2019 Foyle Cup Parade

The O’Neill’s Foyle Cup returns this summer, held throughout the North West from 18-23 July and it will coincide with the much acclaimed Clipper Festival, as thousands flock to the area to enjoy both events.

This year the tournament welcomes back teams from USA, Canada, Europe, Scotland, England and Ireland.

It’s also has its highest entry of teams ever, with no fewer than 455 teams, including 50 girls and Ladies teams and four Sports with Disability teams ensuring the event is one of the biggest and best.

Former Derry City player Aaron McEneff who now plays with Hearts came through the Foyle Cup ranks.

Aaron was the special guest at today’s launch, where he spoke with Martin Holmes:

Organiser Philip Devlin was surprised and delighted with the level of entries:

Top Stories

Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road near Ardara will be blocked tomorrow

16 June 2022
Leo Dail Pearse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste and Deputy Doherty exchange becomes personal

16 June 2022
Window Tints
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn against excessive tinting of car windows

16 June 2022
food bank
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Foodbank appealing for donations

16 June 2022
