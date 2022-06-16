O’Neill’s Foyle Cup launched – Philip Devlin & Aaron McEneff

The O’Neill’s Foyle Cup returns this summer, held throughout the North West from 18-23 July and it will coincide with the much acclaimed Clipper Festival, as thousands flock to the area to enjoy both events.

This year the tournament welcomes back teams from USA, Canada, Europe, Scotland, England and Ireland.

It’s also has its highest entry of teams ever, with no fewer than 455 teams, including 50 girls and Ladies teams and four Sports with Disability teams ensuring the event is one of the biggest and best.

Former Derry City player Aaron McEneff who now plays with Hearts came through the Foyle Cup ranks.

Aaron was the special guest at today’s launch, where he spoke with Martin Holmes:

Organiser Philip Devlin was surprised and delighted with the level of entries: