BPFI says mortgages will be given to remediated properties if they’re certified by engineers

An Oireachtas committee to discuss issues related to Defective Concrete Blocks has gotten underway.

Apologies were made on behalf of  Committee Chair Deputy John McGuinness.

The opening remarks were made by CEO, Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland, Brian Hayes.

He says the level of those seeking support from their lenders has been low………….

Meanwhile, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has questioned whether a home which has had its outer leaf remediated would be eligible to be sold.

Michelle Byrne, Head of Consumer Banking at Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, says it is dependant on insurance availability, and certifications granted by engineers………..

 

You can hear that full discussion here –

 

