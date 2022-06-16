Solid start on Rás for Doogan and Halvey

After victory on the opening stage, Matthew Taggert wears yellow for today’s second stage of the Ras Tailteann.

It takes the riders on a 154-kilometre trek from Horse And Jockey to Castleisland.

The leading Donegal rider is Ordhan Doogan, He is riding in his first Ras under the Dublin Pinergy Orwell Wheelers team.

He sits 5th overall and 2nd in the u23 category ahead of Day 2.

Conor Halvey who is with the Ulster team is 17th Overall. All riders are on the same time after yesterday’s opening stage.