On The Score this week, we hear from Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan and Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins as the Premier Division returns after the summer break.

With rally fever back in the county, Oisin Kelly reports from the Donegal International Rally Ceremonial Start on the Main Street in Letterkenny while Donegal ladies player Emer Gallagher looks ahead to their All Ireland Championship game with Cork on Sunday and tells us about her road to recovery after injury.