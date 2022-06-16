Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

We need to pick up more points – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps are back in League of Ireland action on Saturday evening as they resume their Premier Division campaign at The Showgrounds against Sligo Rovers.

The game will be LIVE on Highland with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle from the 7.45pm kick off in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.

Harps were due to be back last week but the Bohemians game was  put back due an international call up and will now add an additional game to the already busy schedule ahead.

Harps go into the game with Bastien Hery and Ryan Connolly suspended but with the transfer window opening in the coming weeks Manager Ollie Horgan is hopeful of adding to his squad.

Harps currently hold the relegation play off spot, two points above bottom side UCD and are nine adrift of 8th placed Drogheda United.

Diarmaid Doherty has been talking with the Harps boss ahead to the trip to Sligo:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road near Ardara will be blocked tomorrow

16 June 2022
Leo Dail Pearse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste and Deputy Doherty exchange becomes personal

16 June 2022
Window Tints
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn against excessive tinting of car windows

16 June 2022
food bank
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Foodbank appealing for donations

16 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road near Ardara will be blocked tomorrow

16 June 2022
Leo Dail Pearse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste and Deputy Doherty exchange becomes personal

16 June 2022
Window Tints
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn against excessive tinting of car windows

16 June 2022
food bank
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Foodbank appealing for donations

16 June 2022
irish water workers
News

Burst water mains affecting Ramelton and Rathmullan

16 June 2022
micamarch2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica homeowners say defective blocks are much more prevalent than originally though

16 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube