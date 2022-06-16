We need to pick up more points – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps are back in League of Ireland action on Saturday evening as they resume their Premier Division campaign at The Showgrounds against Sligo Rovers.

The game will be LIVE on Highland with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle from the 7.45pm kick off in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.

Harps were due to be back last week but the Bohemians game was put back due an international call up and will now add an additional game to the already busy schedule ahead.

Harps go into the game with Bastien Hery and Ryan Connolly suspended but with the transfer window opening in the coming weeks Manager Ollie Horgan is hopeful of adding to his squad.

Harps currently hold the relegation play off spot, two points above bottom side UCD and are nine adrift of 8th placed Drogheda United.

Diarmaid Doherty has been talking with the Harps boss ahead to the trip to Sligo: