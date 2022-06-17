LUH warns of high attendances as Rally weekend gets underway

Letterkenny University Hospital is warning of high attendances as the Donegal Rally weekend gets underway.

The hospital continues to see high attendances at the ED which is leading to significant wait times.

The Saolta University Health Care Group says the hospital is in high escalation today as a result of the pressures.

On Tuesday the hospital recorded a record high of 176 people through it’s emergency department while yesterday 135 people presented.

Once again, bed availability at the hospital is under pressure, resulting in long delays being experienced for people waiting on a bed. 19 patients are currently on trolleys in the ED.

In addition the hospital is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, as of 8am this morning there were 27 patients with the virus being treated in the hospital with one ward in outbreak.

Some elective procedures have been postponed due to the ongoing pressure on bed availability.

Saolta says due to the large volume of people in the county over the weekend for the rally, the hospital is preparing for all eventualities.