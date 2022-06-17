Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday June 17th

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday June 17th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday June 17th

17 June 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Man injured after collision close to rally stage

17 June 2022
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. visited BIM’s National Fisheries College in Greencastle today, to officially launch new high tech simulator suites that will enable skipper students to pilot and berth a vessel and navigate it through adverse weather conditions. Pictured with Garvan Meehan, Principal and Senior Natuical Instructors, John Kelly and John O'Mahony. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Simulator unveiled at BIM’s training college in Greencastle

17 June 2022
bunbegcc2
News, Top Stories

No plans to restore Bunbeg cliff rescue service

17 June 2022
REPRO FREE 15/06/2022, Donegal– Harvey’s Point Hotel was the venue for the June board meeting of Tourism Ireland. The board members took the opportunity to meet with representatives of the local tourism industry, to discuss activity to restart overseas tourism to Ireland this year and the extensive promotional programme which Tourism Ireland is undertaking to highlight Donegal, the Wild Atlantic Way and the island of Ireland around the world in 2022. PIC SHOWS: Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland; Katy Best, Tourism Ireland board member; Christopher Brooke, Chairman of Tourism Ireland; Sinéad McGowan, Lough Eske Castle; and Helena Healy, B&B Ireland, before the Tourism Ireland board meeting in Donegal. Pic – Clive Wasson (no repro fee) Further press info – Niamh Doherty, Tourism Ireland tel: 085-856 6429
News, Top Stories

Donegal and Derry to twin with Britain in new tourism plan

17 June 2022
InCollage_20220617_153819421
Playback, Top Stories

The Friday Panel 17/05/22

17 June 2022

