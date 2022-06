The 2022 Donegal International Rally has come to a close with Josh Moffett claiming the title.

The Monaghan man finished 46.7 seconds ahead of his brother Sam Moffett.

Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in the Darrian T90 GTR were the victors in the modified session.

Chris Ashmore has the wrap of the finals days action…

The top 20 finished as leaderboard shows below: