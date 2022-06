Donegal Ladies suffered a 2-12 to 1-10 defeat to Cork in their round two game in the All Ireland Senior Championship.

At half time Maxi Curran’s side trailed 2-09 to 1-02 with Yvonne Bonner finding the back of the Cork net.

Donegal produced a strong second half fight back but it wasn’t enough as the Munster side claimed a five point win.

Ger McNally has the full time report…