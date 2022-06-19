Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finance Minister to discuss new cost of living measures with coalition tomorrow

Coalition leaders will begin a series of meetings with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe tomorrow.

They will also meet with Public Expenditure Minister, Michael McGrath – to discuss a new round of interventions to help the cost of living crisis.

It comes amid reports the Government is poised to announce a ‘Christmas-bonus style’ social welfare payment – to tackle soaring inflation.

The Cabinet’s currently working on a Summer Economic Statement which will be delivered within weeks.

This will reveal the amount of money the state coffers can spare for an emergency intervention – while still being able to fund the October budget.

As hundreds of people, groups and organisations took to the streets yesterday to demand action – it’s clear pressure’s growing on the Government to deliver reliefs ahead of Budget 2023.

Today’s Irish Mail on Sunday quotes government sources saying fuel and welfare supports will be extended as part of a series of new measures announced next month – with further moves on excise duty for petrol, investment in childcare and measures to deal with soaring rents all on the Government’s to-do list.

