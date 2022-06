The Taoiseach says the Government’s aim is to make ‘comprehensive’ changes in the budget this autumn to help with the cost of living.

That’s despite newspaper reports today indicating a boost in social welfare and excise on fuel next month.

Large protests took place in towns and cities across the country yesterday, calling for more help to deal with inflation.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the Summer Economic Statement is up next – but doesn’t see any measures taking effect until Budget 2023.