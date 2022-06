Josh Moffett has won the Donegal International Rally for the first time in his career.

Moffett alongside co driver Andy Hayes in their Hyundai I20 R5 finished 46.7 seconds ahead of his brother Sam Moffett with Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in the Darrian T90 GTR finished first in the modified section.

Oisin Kelly was joined by some of the finishers coming off the final stage…