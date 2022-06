Donegal Ladies suffered a five point defeat to Cork in round two of Group D in the All Ireland Championship on Sunday afternoon.

It finished 2-12 to 1-10 in favourite of Cork with Yvonne Bonner scoring the goal for Maxi Curran’s side who had trailed by 10 points at half time.

Maxi Curran told Ger McNally his side left themselves with too much to do…