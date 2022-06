Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes lead the Donegal International Rally by one second ahead of Alastair Fisher in his Volkswagen Polo.

Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty in the Ford Fiesta are in third 48.6 seconds behind Fisher.

At Service Chris Ashmore spoke with the new leader Josh Moffett…

Chris also spoke with second placed Alastair Fisher…

Sam Moffett also gave his thoughts to Chris at Service…