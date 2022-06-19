Watch Rally Reaction: Josh Moffett, Alastair Fisher, Kevin Gallagher & Declan Gallagher

Josh Moffett won the Donegal International Rally for the first time in his career on Sunday evening.

The Monaghan man claimed a 46.7 seconds over his brother Sam.

Alastair Fisher did trail Josh Moffett by a second before suffering a puncture which ended his hopes of claiming the title.

At the finishing ramp, Chris Ashmore caught up with winner Josh Moffett.



Alastair Fisher reflected on the Donegal International Rally with Chris Ashmore on the finishing ramp.

Meanwhile Kevin Gallagher, who won the modified section, he also spoke with Chris Ashmore.

Chris also got the thoughts of Declan Gallagher won finished in the top 10.