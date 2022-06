An informal event is being held in St. Colmcille’s birthplace to mark the end of the Colmcille 1500 celebrations.

The event will take place on Monday June 27th at 2.30pm in the Colmcille Heritage Centre in Gartan and will include the launch of a small souvenir booklet to mark the celebrations.

Dr. Brian Lacey, historian and Colmcille expert, will also share some reflections of the year.