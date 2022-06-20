Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Median age of Donegal home buyers is 43


New data from the CSO shows the median age of home buyers in Donegal in 2019 was 43.

The data shows that 1,180 new home transactions were completed in the county during 2019, with highest number of 260 homes being purchased in Donegal Town, with 110 sole transtractions and 150 joint transactions.

Letterkenny recorded 240 transactions, Glenties 170, Lifford and Stranorlar 140, while Milford and Buncrana recorded the lowest number of transactions with 130 homes bought.

The median price people paid for a home in Donegal in 2019 was €120,000, with Milford recording the highest median price at €146,000 followed by Letterkenny at €130,600 and €130,000 in Buncrana.

The average price of a home in Donegal Town and Glenties was recorded at €120,000, while Carndonagh home owners paid on average €109,000 – with the cheapest transactions recorded in Lifford and Stranorlar at €105,000.

The median age for transactions is 43 with 50 the highest age in Glenties and Milford, followed by 44 in Carndonagh and 43 in Donegal Town.

Lifford and Stranorlar, Letterkenny and Buncrana all recorded the lowest median age of homeowners at 39.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Holiday Home
News, Top Stories

Median age of Donegal home buyers is 43

20 June 2022
IMG_20220620_131852
Playback

Nature on Around The Northwest!

20 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 June 2022
IMG-0003
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Gaelphobal campaign launched in Letterkenny

20 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Holiday Home
News, Top Stories

Median age of Donegal home buyers is 43

20 June 2022
IMG_20220620_131852
Playback

Nature on Around The Northwest!

20 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 June 2022
IMG-0003
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Gaelphobal campaign launched in Letterkenny

20 June 2022
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after suspected arson in Coleraine

20 June 2022
CHANCE 2 Project coordinator Eileen Hegarty (seated left) pictured with US Observers Tom Foley and Sheila Fitzgerald and standing Paddy Harte (Chairperson of IFI), Shauna McClenaghan (CEO IDP) and Stephen Barrett (IFI). (NW Newspix)
News

New youth development programme launched in Inishowen

20 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube