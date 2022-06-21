Draws made for Donegal Club Championships

St Eunans will start the defence of their Donegal Senior Championship title at home to St Nauls after the draws for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships were made on Monday evening.

The holders of the Dr Maguire Cup will then head to Bundoran in the second round.

Last year’s beaten finalists Naomh Conaill will go to Glenswilly on the opening day while the tie of round one will be the derby meeting of Aodh Rua Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

The Donegal CCCC will confirm the fixture details in the coming weeks.

The full draws are below.

Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships

Senior

Round 1

Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill

Gaoth Dobhair v Ardara

St Eunans v St Nauls

Killybegs v Glenfin

Four Masters v Cloughaneely

Aodh Rua Ballyshannon v Bundoran

Kilcar v Milford

St Michael’s v MacCumhaills.

Round 2

Glenfin v Gaoth Dobhair

MacCumhaills v Four Masters

Milford v St. Michael’s

Cloughaneely v Kilcar

Ardara v Aodh Rua Ballyshannon

St. Nauls v Glenswilly

Naomh Conaill v Killybegs

Bundoran v St Eunans

Intermediate Championship

Group A

Burt

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

Fanad Gaels

Termon

Malin

Dungloe

Group B

Downings

Naomh Mhuire Convoy

Naomh Brid

Naomh Columba

Buncrana

Red Hughs

Junior B

Group A

Malin

Robert Emmetts

Naomh Ultan

Urris

Group B

Naomh Padraig Muff

Naomh Padraig Lifford

Letterkenny Gaels

Carndonagh

Junior A

GroupA

Pettigo

Moville

Noamh Colmchille

Letterkenny Gaels

Carmdonagh

Na Rossa

Group B

Robert Emmetts

St Eunans

Naomh Padraig Muff

Urris

Naomh Ultan

Senior C

Group A

Glenswilly

Glenfin

Dungloe

Four Masters

St Eunans

Group B

Termon

MacCumhaills

Naomh Conaill

Naomh Padraig Lifford