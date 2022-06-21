Draws made for Donegal Club Championships

St Eunans will start the defence of their Donegal Senior Championship title at home to St Nauls after the draws for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships were made on Monday evening.
The holders of the Dr Maguire Cup will then head to Bundoran in the second round.
Last year’s beaten finalists Naomh Conaill will go to Glenswilly on the opening day while the tie of round one will be the derby meeting of Aodh Rua Ballyshannon and Bundoran.
The Donegal CCCC will confirm the fixture details in the coming weeks.
The full draws are below.
Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships
Senior
Round 1
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill
Gaoth Dobhair v Ardara
St Eunans v St Nauls
Killybegs v Glenfin
Four Masters v Cloughaneely
Aodh Rua Ballyshannon v Bundoran
Kilcar v Milford
St Michael’s v MacCumhaills.
Round 2
Glenfin v Gaoth Dobhair
MacCumhaills v Four Masters
Milford v St. Michael’s
Cloughaneely v Kilcar
Ardara v Aodh Rua Ballyshannon
St. Nauls v Glenswilly
Naomh Conaill v Killybegs
Bundoran v St Eunans
Intermediate Championship
Group A
Burt
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Fanad Gaels
Termon
Malin
Dungloe
Group B
Downings
Naomh Mhuire Convoy
Naomh Brid
Naomh Columba
Buncrana
Red Hughs
Junior B
Group A
Malin
Robert Emmetts
Naomh Ultan
Urris
Group B
Naomh Padraig Muff
Naomh Padraig Lifford
Letterkenny Gaels
Carndonagh
Junior A
GroupA
Pettigo
Moville
Noamh Colmchille
Letterkenny Gaels
Carmdonagh
Na Rossa
Group B
Robert Emmetts
St Eunans
Naomh Padraig Muff
Urris
Naomh Ultan
Senior C
Group A
Glenswilly
Glenfin
Dungloe
Four Masters
St Eunans
Group B
Termon
MacCumhaills
Naomh Conaill
Naomh Padraig Lifford