Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Tuesday June 21st

The main evening news, sport and obituary notices on Tuesday, June 21st…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Tuesday June 21st

21 June 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Ireland has second highest prices in EU – 40% above average

21 June 2022
susi (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

SUSI students can now earn €6,552 over the summer

21 June 2022
Acres scheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue announces €1.5 billion ACRES agri-environment scheme

21 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Tuesday June 21st

21 June 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Ireland has second highest prices in EU – 40% above average

21 June 2022
susi (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

SUSI students can now earn €6,552 over the summer

21 June 2022
Acres scheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue announces €1.5 billion ACRES agri-environment scheme

21 June 2022
Ed Sheeran is the highest-earning solo musician in the world
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Ed Sheeran awarded around €1,000,000 in legal fees in copyright trial.

21 June 2022
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Irish government doesn’t care about Unionist concerns – Donaldson

21 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube