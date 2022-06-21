Senior Cup draws made as NW sides learn opposition

The first round draw of the FAI Senior Cup has handed home tie’s to Bonagee Utd, Finn Harps and Derry City while Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic will be on the road.

Bonagee have been drawn with fellow non-league Pike Rovers of Limerick, Finn Harps will host Bohemains in an all top flight fixture while Oliver Bond Celtic of the Leinster Senior League will come to The Brandywell to play Derry City.

Cockhill Celtic will take on Premier Division opposition in UCD in Dublin. Also in the opening round of the draw, Sligo Rovers will welcome Wexford FC to The Showgrounds.

Games to be played on the weekend of the 31st July.

In the first round draw of the Ladies Senior Cup, Bonagee United will face stiff oposition away to. Cork City.

Also in the competition, Sligo Rovers ladies will take on Douglas Hall on thw weekend of the 10th July.

Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup First Round Draw

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City

Treaty United v Usher Celtic

Salthill Devon v Malahide United

Sligo Rovers v Wexford

Dundalk v Longford Town

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bonagee United v Pike Rovers

Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic

UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic

Drogheda United v Athlone Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers

Bluebell United v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup First Round Draw

Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall

Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town

Cork City v Bonagee United

Bohemians v Galway FC

Peamount United v Finglas United

DLR Waves v Treaty United