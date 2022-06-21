Senior Cup draws made as NW sides learn opposition

The first round draw of the FAI Senior Cup has handed home tie’s to Bonagee Utd, Finn Harps and Derry City while Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic will be on the road.
Bonagee have been drawn with fellow non-league Pike Rovers of Limerick, Finn Harps will host Bohemains in an all top flight fixture while Oliver Bond Celtic of the Leinster Senior League will come to The Brandywell to play Derry City.
Cockhill Celtic will take on Premier Division opposition in UCD in Dublin. Also in the opening round of the draw, Sligo Rovers will welcome Wexford FC to The Showgrounds.
Games to be played on the weekend of the 31st July.
In the first round draw of the Ladies Senior Cup, Bonagee United will face stiff oposition away to. Cork City.
Also in the competition, Sligo Rovers ladies will take on Douglas Hall on thw weekend of the 10th July.
Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup First Round Draw
Cobh Ramblers v Cork City
Treaty United v Usher Celtic
Salthill Devon v Malahide United
Sligo Rovers v Wexford
Dundalk v Longford Town
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
Bonagee United v Pike Rovers
Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic
UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic
Drogheda United v Athlone Town
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford
Finn Harps v Bohemians
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers
Bluebell United v Galway United
Maynooth University Town v Villa FC
Evoke.ie FAI Women’s Cup First Round Draw
Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall
Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town
Cork City v Bonagee United
Bohemians v Galway FC
Peamount United v Finglas United
DLR Waves v Treaty United