2023 before inclusion of foundations is confirmed in redress scheme

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it will be early next year before the inclusion of foundations in the enhanced Mica redress scheme is confirmed.

He says houses are not required to be built on the existing foundations of a property but rather the footprint.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has been tasked to provide scientific and engineering advice on the presence of other materials identified in homes.

Minister McConalogue told today’s Nine til Noon Show that this evidence will shape how the substances should be treated and subsequently impact change in legislation which could include foundations: