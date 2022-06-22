Back to school scheme now open for applications

The 2022 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance scheme is now open.

The rates have been increased this year, by 10 euro to 160 euro for children aged 4 to 11, and to 285 euro for children 12 years and over in second level education.

120,000 families will receive the support during week beginning the 11th of July.

58 million euro is being provided for the scheme by the Department of Social Protection.

The once off payment, designed to help families with school costs, is also available to families who have moved here from Ukraine.