Community first responder groups in Donegal are to benefit from almost €140,000 in funding announced today my Minister Heather Humphreys.

The funding for Donegal Cancer Flights and Services, Irish Community Air Ambulance and Milford and District Centre will go towards the purchase of vehicles to provide essential transport services for cancer patients and people with mobility issues.

Nationally, €1.6 million has been sanctioned for community first responders.