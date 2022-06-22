Downings to host Sheephaven Half Triathlon this weekend

The Sheephaven Half Triathlon, sponsored by Downing’s Bay Hotel will be returning to the Downing’s area this Saturday for what is one of the highlights of the Triathlon Ireland racing calendar.

Organised by Letterkenny 247 Triathlon club, this event will see over 250 triathletes from all over Ireland compete, some going for the overall race win, others competing in their respective age categories while others compete in what for them will be a personal goal of taking on the mighty roads of Donegal.

The event kicks off in the Downing’s Bay Hotel on Friday night from 7.00pm as competitors arrive to sign on and collect their race packs. On Saturday morning competitors will be sorting out their race equipment for the day ahead from 6.15am with the race starting on the beach close to the Rosapenna Hotel at 7.30am

The swim this year will consist of a 2 lap 1.9km swim, with the competitors exiting the water between the laps for a short beach run before getting back into the water to complete the 2nd lap.

The first competitors are expected to be on the bikes from shortly before 8am, starting with a clockwise loop of Atlantic Drive before heading to Milford, Rathmullan, Knockalla and back to Downings via the Mulroy bridge. This is a loop of 90km on some of the most breath-taking cycling roads in the country.

Once back into Downings the triathletes will drop of their bikes at the transition area in the GAA grounds before starting their 21km run. The run this year will see runners exit the GAA grounds and run along Downings main street to the Downings Pier before coming back to the GAA grounds, then turning left to the Rossapenna Drive, from here it’s out to the Isle of Roy before coming back into Downings via the main road to start lap 2 of the run. And on the 2nd lap its into the GAA grounds and the well-earned finish line.

For the duration of this race there will be a one-way system in operation in Downings. This will be in operation from 7am on Saturday and will be finished by app 3pm. Traffic coming into Downings from the Pier side will be directed left before the Harbour Bar taking traffic over Magerabeg. Traffic coming into Downings from the Carrigart side will be able to proceed straight into Downings Village. Any traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum and all local traffic will be accommodated.

Letterkenny 247 Triathlon club wish to thank the event Sponsors, Downings Bay Hotel which is also the race HQ for the weekend. The event would also not proceed without the help from Downings GAA, Milford AC, Fanad Community Group, Sheephaven Sub Aqua, An Garda and all the local businesses who support this event.

Please come out and support the athletes as they make their way around your local community.