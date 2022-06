Donegal Jockey Luke McAteer had a 150/1 double on Wednesday evening at Naas.

The first win was on Jazzy Dancer at 14/1 for trainer W.J Martin with the second on the Jim Bolger trained Level Pitch which came home at 6/1.

The double brings McAteer’s wins to 14 for the season.

