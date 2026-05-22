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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Nuacht – Friday, May 22nd

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Nuacht – Friday, May 22nd

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Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Nuacht – Friday, May 22nd

22 May 2026
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DCB schools to hear from Department of Education ‘in the coming days’

22 May 2026
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BREAKING: Burke family confront Education Minister during Donegal Visit

22 May 2026
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Education Minister visit underway

22 May 2026
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