AIB fined €96.7m for role in tracker mortgage scandal

AIB and its subsidiary EBS have been hit with a record-breaking €96.7 million fine by the Central Bank for their role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

Thousands of bank customers were illegally removed from tracker mortgages which directly follow ECB interest rates and put on variable rates which are more profitable for the bank.

The figure is well in excess of the amount the bank had set aside in preparation for the imposition of penalties.

AIB had said it had set aside €70 million for a Central Bank fine in its previous financial results.