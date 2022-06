In this Friday’s Premier Division action, Finn Harps host St Pats at Finn Park as they chase a third win of the campaign while Derry City are off to Dublin to play bottom side UCD.

In Tuesday’s FAI Senior Cup draw, Harps were pipped with Bohemians, Derry face non league opposition in Olivier Bond Celtic, Bonagee United go up against Pike Rovers and Cockhill Celtic will go to UCD.

On this week’s LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly was joined by Cockhill Manager and former Harps Captain Gavin Cullen: