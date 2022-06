Photo credit: Jodie Bell

Fans who were blown away by Harry Styles last night got to hear an exclusive tale about Harrys party past in Ireland.

It came about after an audience member invited Harry to a house party in Tallaght, to which he answered “I’ve been to Tallaght lots. I got headbutted. It was great.”

The concert last night was enjoyed thousands, waiting eagerly for his next Irish gig.