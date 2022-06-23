Horgan wants a better start against Pats

Finn Harps play host to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night, Diarmaid Doherty will have updates on Highland from the 8pm kick off

Harps will be hoping to kick start the second half of the season with a home victory while the Saints will look to keep pressure on the sides above them at the other end of the table. Pats have won both previous meetings between the sides this season.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “When you go two down in the opening ten minutes your gameplan goes out the window. We can’t afford to let that happen again. Pats are a quality side. They’ve beaten us fairly comfortably twice already this season and will be coming here looking to continue that trend and keep pressure on the sides at the top of the table.

If we can get off to a good start and keep things tight at the back we’ll give ourselves a chance which is all you can ask for. We need to start getting points on the board and hopefully put some space between ourselves and UCD and give us a fighting chance of staying in the division.”

In team news David Webster misses out through injury while Elie-Gael N’Zeyi, Ryan Connolly and Yoyo Mahdy are doubts. Bastien Héry is suspended.