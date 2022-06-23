Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Horgan wants a better start against Pats

Finn Harps play host to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night, Diarmaid Doherty will have updates on Highland from the 8pm kick off

Harps will be hoping to kick start the second half of the season with a home victory while the Saints will look to keep pressure on the sides above them at the other end of the table. Pats have won both previous meetings between the sides this season.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “When you go two down in the opening ten minutes your gameplan goes out the window. We can’t afford to let that happen again. Pats are a quality side. They’ve beaten us fairly comfortably twice already this season and will be coming here looking to continue that trend and keep pressure on the sides at the top of the table.

If we can get off to a good start and keep things tight at the back we’ll give ourselves a chance which is all you can ask for. We need to start getting points on the board and hopefully put some space between ourselves and UCD and give us a fighting chance of staying in the division.”

In team news David Webster misses out through injury while Elie-Gael N’Zeyi, Ryan Connolly and Yoyo Mahdy are doubts. Bastien Héry is suspended.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group PRO gives opening statement to Oireachtas Housing Committee

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News

Harry Styles tells Dublin crowd he was head-butted in Tallaght

23 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Michael Doherty committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group PRO gives opening statement to Oireachtas Housing Committee

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News

Harry Styles tells Dublin crowd he was head-butted in Tallaght

23 June 2022
AIB
News, Top Stories

AIB fined €96.7m for role in tracker mortgage scandal

23 June 2022
288909271_144301784854063_8871729933454588558_n
Entertainment, News

Rege-Jean Page not returning to Bridgerton despite reports

23 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube