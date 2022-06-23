Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Housing Minister challenged over exclusion of foundations in redress scheme

The Housing Minister has been challenged in the Dail over the exclusion of the replacement of foundations in the Enhanced Mica Redress Scheme.

A review is underway by the National Standards Authority of Ireland which will pave the way for a decision on whether foundations will be included in the scheme.

The issue was jointly raised in the Dail, by Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn.

Deputy MacLochlainn urged Minister Darragh O’Brien to plan ahead to prevent against further delays:

