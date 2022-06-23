Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Huge day for Mica campaigners as they appear at joint Housing Committee

Today is a huge day for Mica homeowners in their strive for 100% redress.

Members of the Mica Action Group will appear before a joint Housing committee today in a shortened form of pre-legislative scrutiny on the the Defective Concrete Blocks Bill.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said yesterday that he believes the scheme has already been greatly improved before any amendments have been added.

Campaigners however will today be seeking a number of amendments to the bill before it comes before the Dail and Seanad.

