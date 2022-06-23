Mica Action Group PRO gives opening statement to Oireachtas Housing Committee

The PRO of the Mica Action Group has addressed the Oireachtas Committee on Housing this afternoon, as shortened pre-legislative scrutiny on the new defective blocks bill gets underway.

Michael Doherty gave his opening statement to the committee this afternoon, as well as homeowner representatives from Clare and Mayo as they all made their arguments for 100 percent redress.

Questions from Housing Committee Members to the homeowner representatives are just getting underway now.

Michael Doherty’s opening statement in full:

You can watch the Oireachtas Housing Committee Meeting on the Defective Blocks Bill here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr1-live/.